Two wild elephants destroy crops in UP village

Pilibhit (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) Two wild elephants destroyed hundreds of acres of crops in a village here on Tuesday morning, prompting authorities to launch efforts to guide them to safety.

Divisional Forest Forest (DFO) of Social Forestry, Bharat Kumar DK told reporters that the movement of elephants from Nepal has been observed in the Bisalpur area.

Two teams are continuously monitoring them. A team from Bareilly has also been deployed and a team from Wildlife SOS, comprising trained mahouts and elephant management experts, has been called from Agra to control the situation and guide the elephants to safety, the DFO said.

The elephants destroyed hundreds of acres of crops in Richola Ghasi village in Bilaspur tehsil.

Villagers said when they saw the massive elephants in the fields, they rushed back to the village and informed others. Soon, dozens of villagers returned to the fields with sticks and barrels and started shouting to drive away the elephants.

After receiving information about the incident, a forest department team reached the spot and began monitoring the elephants' movements.

The officials said these are the same elephants that damaged crops in the Gajraula area on Sunday. They also entered the fields in Ujhaniya village in the Jahanabad police station area on Monday and attacked a villager, leaving him seriously injured.