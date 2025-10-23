Two wild elephants die after being electrocuted in Assam

Diphu (Assam), Oct 23 (PTI) Two wild elephants died after being electrocuted in West Karbi Anglong district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Kharkhana Bill village when the elephants were foraging from a nearby forest, and came into contact with live electrical wires, they said.

Forest Department officials reached the spot and started an investigation.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the elephants were killed due to poorly maintained electrical lines," a senior official said. PTI CORR TR RBT