Two wildlife traders arrested with leopard skin in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 11 (PTI) Odisha forest officials have arrested two persons and seized a leopard skin from them, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Mukesh Manahira (31) of Balangir and Dibya Sankar Bagarty (21) of Boudh, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest officials from Balangir and Boudh forest divisions conducted a raid at Kotagaon in Balangir district on January 9 and arrested the duo, Balangir divisional forest officer (DFO) Nitish Kumar said.

Following interrogation, a leopard skin was recovered from a haystack at Kantamal area in Boudh district, he said.

A case has been registered against the two under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, he added. PTI BBM BBM MNB