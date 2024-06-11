Two women additional judges of Gauhati HC elevated as permanent judges

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Two additional judges of the Gauhati High Court were on Tuesday elevated as permanent judges.

The two elevations are the first ones to be notified after the Narendra Modi government came to power for a third consecutive term on June 9.

A law ministry notification said justices Susmita Phukan Khaund and Mitali Thakuria, additional judges of the Gauhati High Court have been made judges of that HC with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

In another notification, the ministry said Justice Rajesh Sekhri, additional judge of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, to be an additional judge of that HC for a fresh term of one year effective July 29, 2024.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges, or what is popularly called 'permanent' judges. PTI NAB NAB DV DV