Two women among 4 killed as tractor-trolley overturns in MP's Khandwa district

Khandwa, Jul 23 (PTI) Four persons, including two women, were killed when a packed tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

An unspecified number of individuals were also injured in the accident which took place at Semalya village under Khalwa police station limit at around 3 pm an official said.

Khalwa police station in-charge Rajkumar Rathore said the tractor-trolley was carrying 24 people when it flipped over, killing four of them.

The tractor-trolley occupants, residents of Sawalkheda village in Harda district, were going to Salidhana village under Roshni police post to attend a programme, he said.

The deceased were identified by the police as Gulab Bai (54), Sundar Bai (45), Chhannu Devda (55) and Natthu Korku (55).

The injured were admitted to hospital, said the police officer.