Two women among 7 Naxalites held in Bijapur district; explosives seized

Bijapur, Apr 25 (PTI) Seven Naxalites, including two women, were arrested along with explosives on Thursday in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

Advertisment

The Maoists -- identified as Payku Pulsum, Dinu Pulsum, Ramesh Pulsum, Sombaru Pulsum, Jogi Pulsum, Sukku Pulsum and Sukki Madvi alias Jedde -- were apprehended by security forces from the forest of Chokhanpal village under the Gangalur police station area during an anti-Naxal operation, an official said.

Personnel belonging to the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG), 222nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF ) and its elite unit CoBRA were out on a search operation in the area when they spotted the Naxalites, he added.

An improvised explosive device (IED), a gelatin stick, battery, cordex and electric wires and Maoist literature were seized from them, the official added.

The arrests were made on the eve of the second phase of polling in three Lok Sabha seats of Chhattisgarh -- Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund - all facing the Naxal menace. PTI COR RSY