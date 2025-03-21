Two women among eight injured as dispute over cricket match turns violent in Aligarh

Aligarh (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) Eight persons, including two women, were injured after a minor dispute over a cricket match escalated into violence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, police said on Friday.

"A tiff broke out between neighbours Anas and Mohsin during a cricket match in the Qazi Pada locality under the Sasni Gate police station limits. The issue was resolved with the help of seniors. However, the matter escalated again on Thursday night," Superintendent of Police (City), M Shekhar Pathak, said.

The dispute soon turned violent and left several individuals injured with some suffering stab wounds, the officer said.

"The two sides indulged in firing from rooftops and brick-batting. Eight persons, including two women, were injured in the clash and were rushed to the district hospital," Pathak said.

Hospital sources said five individuals with head injuries were referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, while the remaining were discharged after first-aid.

"Normalcy has been restored in the locality and a case has been filed under the relevant sections of law," the officer said. PTI COR CDN ARI