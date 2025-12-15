Two women among six criminals arrested in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Dec 15 (PTI) Six criminals including two women allegedly having allegiance with a criminal gang were arrested in a raid conducted in a farmhouse at Turiabeda on the outskirts of Jamshedpur, a police officer on Monday said.

A handgun along with three live cartridges, a car and two-wheelers were seized from the spot.

Following a tip-off, Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Piyush Pandey directed Officer-in-Charge of MGM police station Sachin Kumar Das to initiate necessary action and apprehend them.

On Sunday night, a police team headed by Das conducted a raid in the farmhouse and arrested six criminals, who had a link with Amarnath Singh gang.

The arrested individuals were having a party and had plans to extort money from traders, the police officer said, adding that they were also accused of being involved in illegal activities like land grabbing.

The owner of the farmhouse had criminal antecedent and served jail sentences in the past, Das said.

A case under Arms Act has been registered against the six. PTI BS NN