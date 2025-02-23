Two women among three held with explosives in Mizoram

Aizawl, Feb 23 (PTI) Assam Rifles personnel recovered 4,980 gelatin sticks and apprehended three traffickers, including two women, near Aizawl on Friday, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Sunday.

Based on intelligent inputs, the paramilitary force set up a mobile check post on the road leading to Sakawrtuichhun stone quarry, the statement said.

The troops intercepted a vehicle from which the gelatin sticks (explosives) weighing around 622.5 kg were recovered, it said.

Three persons, including two women, who were travelling in the vehicle, were apprehended and were handed over to the state police along with the seized explosives and vehicle, the statement added. PTI CORR SBN SBN