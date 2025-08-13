Two women among three held with heroin in Aizawl

Aizawl, Aug 12 (PTI) Three people, including two women, were arrested for possessing 323 grams of heroin in three locations in Aizawl, an official of state excise and narcotics department said on Wednesday.

He said that officials of the excise and narcotics department, in collaboration with Assam Rifles and anti-drug squad of Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), a civil soceity organisation, seized 35 grams of heroin from one person at Thuampui area in the northeastern part of the state capital on August 11.

Subsequent investigation of the case led to the seizure of another 235 grams of heroin and the arrest of two women peddlers at Bawngkawn locality, he said.

Based on the confession of the three accused, 135 more grams of heroin was seized from Zuangtui area in the northern outskirts of Aizawl the same day, he said.

The three accused were booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. PTI CORR NN