Two women among three murdered in separate incidents in Jharkhand

Medininagar/Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jan 2 (PTI) Three persons, including two women, were allegedly murdered in separate incidents across Jharkhand’s Hazaribag, Palamu and Gumla districts, police said on Friday.

In Hazaribag, a person was killed and two others injured after a clash between two groups at Indrapuri Chowk under Lohsinghna police station limits on Thursday night, an official said.

Lohsinghna police station in-charge Nishant Kerketta said the deceased has been identified as Suraj Rana.

"Among the two injured, Kuldip Kumar Soni, who is in a serious condition, has been referred to RIMS Ranchi for better treatment, while Niranjan Yadav has been admitted to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital, Hazaribag," he said.

"Two groups indulged in a brawl over an issue near Indrapuri Chowk in Hazaribag town while returning from picnic on Thursday night, during which three persons were stabbed. Primary investigation suggests that they had previous animosity," he said.

On Friday, a group of people blocked the Zila Parishad Chowk and DVC Chowk of the district, demanding the arrest of the killers. Traffic was, however, cleared after police’s intervention.

In Gumla, a man allegedly murdered his 19-year-old wife and dumped her body in a forest near Aamtipani village within Gurdari police station limits, police said.

Gurdari police station in-charge Prakash Kumar said the accused has been arrested and was produced in a court on Friday.

"The accused, identified as Budheshwar Asur, slit his wife’s throat with an axe after a verbal dispute over some issues. The accused has confessed to his crime," he said.

The deceased was identified as Deepshikha Asur.

In another incident in Palamu district, a man allegedly killed his wife and buried her body in a pit at Darauna village within Nawabazar police station limits.

Vishrampur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Alok Kumar Tuti said initial investigation revealed that the accused, identified as Ranjit Mehta, was allegedly in a relationship with another woman.

The body of the woman, identified as Priyanka Kumari (25), was dug out on Thursday, he said.

"The accused and his alleged girlfriend are absconding after the incident. We have launched a manhunt to nab them," he said.