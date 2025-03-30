Two women arrested for circulating counterfeit currency in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Two women were arrested for allegedly circulating counterfeit currency in southwest Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market, the police said on Sunday.

They also seized 33 Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs 100 denomination from the accused.

Rani Jha (22) of Faridabad in Haryana and 29-year-old Akaansha Desai from Garacharama village in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were arrested on the basis of tip-off.

A police team patrolling the market on foot nabbed the accused on March 19.

"The accused admitted to using the counterfeit notes for shopping in the market," the police said and added an FIR had been registered against them.

Further investigations are underway to determine the source of the FICN and potential links to syndicates, they said.