Two women arrested for duping couple by offering jobs in foreign countries

Thane, Jun 13 (PTI) Two women from Thane district have been arrested for allegedly duping a Goa-based couple by promising them overseas jobs, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered at Cupem police station in Goa with regard to the offence, said an official.

Joanna Remedios (32) and Perpetual Remedios (42), both residents of Bhayandar area in Thane district, along with two others allegedly took Rs 4.8 lakh from the complainants between July 2023 and May 2025.

They allegedly assured the couple jobs in a European country through a company called `RIS International Services, Mumbai'.

The complainants were given fake job letters, the First Information Report registered at Cupem claimed.

Following a request from Goa Police, crime branch cell 1, Kashimira, arrested the two women on June 10 and handed them to Cupem police. PTI COR KRK