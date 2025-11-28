Two women arrested in Palghar for looting men they met through dating apps

Palghar, Nov 28 (PTI) Two women were arrested in Palghar district for allegedly committing robberies after luring male victims through dating apps and then giving them sleeping pills, a police official said on Friday.

Stolen items worth Rs 4 lakh have been recovered from the two accused, the Mandvi police station official added.

"The duo used to contact men through online dating apps, meet them and then steal their jewellery and cash after plying them with sleeping pills. The probe began on the complaint of a 31-year-old man from Virar West who was robbed in this manner in a lodge on November 22. He lost a 20-gram gold chain, a mobile phone and a smart watch, all cumulatively valued at Rs 1.83 lakh," he said.

To avoid getting caught, the accused used to delete their dating app profiles, provide unclear ID cards and wrong phone numbers at lodges and also avoided making online payments, the official said.

They also have a similar case against their name at Kashimira police station, he added.

"One of the accused is from Malvani in north Mumbai, while the other is a Himachal Pradesh native residing in the metropolis. They are in their late 20s. They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for theft, causing hurt by means of poison etc with intent to commit an offence," the official said. PTI COR BNM