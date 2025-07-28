Two women arrested with heroin worth Rs 15 lakh in Tripura

Agartala, Jul 28 (PTI) Two women were arrested with drugs worth Rs 15 lakh from Bankumari area within East Agartala police station limits, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from East Agartala police station detained the two women at Bankumari auto stand on suspicion on Sunday night.

"During the search, 0.975 grams of heroin packed in six packets were recovered from the possession of the two women, identified as Rozina Begum (35) of Sonamura and Kalsam Begum (35) of Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district. Accordingly, they were arrested for drug possession," West District SP Kiran Kumar said.

The estimated market value of the seized narcotics is around Rs 15 lakh, an official said. PTI PS MNB