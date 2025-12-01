Two women beaten to death by husbands in separate incidents in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) Two women were allegedly beaten to death by their husbands in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, police said on Monday.

Urmila (35), a resident of Chapki village, had an argument with her husband Shankar (45) on Sunday, after which he allegedly assaulted her brutally with kicks and punches, sub-inspector Shivmurat Yadav of the Babhani police station said. After the assault, he locked the house from outside and left, Yadav said.

On Monday morning, when he returned and found his wife dead, Shankar went to the police station and informed the police that he had killed her, the sub-inspector said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are underway, he added.

In another incident under the same police station limits, Bablu (45), a resident of Sendur village, allegedly attacked his wife Phoolmati (40) on Sunday night during an argument, hitting her on the head with a heavy object. The police said Bablu took his injured wife to a hospital, but fled from there after being informed that she had died.

The body has been sent for post-mortem while efforts are on to trace the absconding accused, Yadav said.