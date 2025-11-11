Two women booked after flatmate found dead in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) A case has been registered against two women on charges of abetment of suicide after their male flatmate was found dead at their rented apartment here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Vishnu CP (39) of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. He worked as a technician at a medical transcription firm here for over four years, they said.

He died by hanging inside the bathroom of their shared accomodation here on November 7, police said, adding that no suicide note was found.

According to police, the man shared the flat with two of his female friends and his younger brother has alleged in the complaint that his brother had some dispute with the two women and that one of them was in a relationship with his brother.

Based on his complaint, a case of abetment of suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the two women, police said, adding that they are investigating the allegations made. PTI AMP ROH