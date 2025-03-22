Two women booked for assaulting Latur school headmistress, vandalising office

Latur, Mar 22 (PTI) Two women were booked for allegedly assaulting the headmistress of a school in Latur and vandalising her office on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place at Shivaji Vidyalaya in Nilanga tehsil reportedly over the selection of a junior clerk, he said.

At around 9am, Radhika Shriram Salunke and Suvarna Shriram Salunke barged into the office of headmistress Dipashree Tukaram Jadhav, picked up an argument over the selection of a junior clerk despite their objections and vandalised the office, the official said.

"They damaged the office computer, tore attendance registers, movement records and other documents. The duo was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault, criminal intimidation, causing grievous hurt, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and other offences," the Nilanga police station official said. PTI COR BNM