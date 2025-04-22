Two women booked for duping businessman of Rs 77 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Apr 22 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against two women for allegedly cheating a 34-year-old businessman of Rs 77 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

The police on Sunday registered a case against the duo from Uran under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, an official from the Nhava Sheva police station said.

He said the fraud took place between October 2023 and April 2025.

The official said the accused duo allegedly lured the complainant into investing in the garment business, promising high returns, and made him shell out Rs 77 lakh.

When the women did not pay him the returns or give him back the original investment, the complainant realised he had been duped and approached the police, he said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU