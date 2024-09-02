Two women, boy among 4 killed as tractor-trolley overturns in MP's Damoh

Damoh (MP), Sep 2 (PTI) At least four persons, including two women and a 10-year-old boy, were killed and more than 20 injured when a tractor-trolley carrying them overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday near Fatehpur village under Batiyagarh police station limits, said Superintendent of Police Shrutkirti Somvanshi.

The packed tractor-trolley was carrying residents of Ghughas village in Damoh district to Jatashankar in Chhatarpur district when it toppled, killing four occupants, two of them women, the SP said.

The deceased were identified by the police as Chhoti Bai (45), Ganjli Bahu (50), Lakshman (17) and Hemendra (10).

More than 20 people sustained injuries and six of them were admitted to the Damoh district hospital, the police officer added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the accident and announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured persons.