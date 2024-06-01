Two women buried alive, two others rescued in Ranchi district

Ranchi, Jun 1 (PTI) Two women were buried alive and two rescued when a portion of earth caved in in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Boda village under Bero police station area, around 35 km from capital Ranchi, police added.

Bero DSP Akhil Kujur told PTI, "Four women were digging soil when a portion of earth caved in. While two women aged 40 and 23 were buried alive, two others aged 22 and 23 years were rescued." The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said. PTI SAN SAN MNB