Two women clash in Bihar's Araria over Rs 15

Araria (Bihar), Nov 3 (PTI) Two women clashed in Bihar's Araria district after one of them, a shopkeeper, refused to sell items worth Rs 15 on credit, police said on Sunday.

The complainant, Bulbul Khatoon, who suffered serious injuries to her nose, alleged that the accused, Halima Khatoon, slapped her son when he went to the shop in Samaula to get a few items on credit on Friday, Ragvendra Kuma Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Forbesganj police said.

Later, when Bulbul confronted Halima at her shop, the accused allegedly hit her with an iron rod. Family members of Halima also joined in the assault, the SHO said. "Some media reports claiming her nose was chopped off are false; she is receiving treatment at a hospital," the SHO added.

"Forbesganj police station registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint filed by the victim", he said.

Bulbul also alleged that Halima snatched her jewellery worth Rs 8,000 during the incident, the SHO said adding no arrests have been made so far. PTI COR PKD MNB