Two women dead, 24 farm workers injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Indore

Indore, Oct 13 (PTI) Two women died and 24 others sustained injuries after a tractor-trolley carrying farm workers turned turtle late Monday evening in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said.

The accident occurred in Chandrawatiganj police station area, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Prashant Bhadoria told PTI.

"The tractor-trolley was carrying farm labourers returning home after work. Two women died, while 24 injured persons have been admitted to hospitals in Sanwer and Indore. A probe into the incident is underway," the SDOP said. PTI HWP LAL BNM