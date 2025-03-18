Two women die after electric pole falls on them in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Mar 18 (PTI) Two women died allegedly after an electric pole fell on them during an ongoing road repair work here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Sumati and Soni Kumari, residents of the Suddaguntepalya area, they said.

According to Soni's family members, she was four months pregnant.

However, police said, it can be ascertained only through the autopsy report which is awaited.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when the women were returning home after picking their children up from tuition classes.

According to the police, repair work was underway at Suddaguntepalya main road when a JCB driver accidentally hit an electric pole while reversing the vehicle. The pole collapsed on the women and they died before reaching the hospital.

However, their children did not sustain any major injuries.

A case of causing death due to negligence has been registered against the JCB driver and the road contractor at the Baiyyappanahalli police station.

"The JCB driver was arrested in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway," an officer added. PTI AMP ROH