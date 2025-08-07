Two women die after speeding truck runs over them in Kerala's Kollam

Kollam (Kerala), Aug 7 (PTI) Two women waiting at a bus stop were run over by a speeding truck near Kottarakkara here on Thursday morning, police said.

The women, aged 42 years and 23 years, died on the way to the hospital, an officer of Kottarakkara police station said.

A third person, a 50-year-old autorickshaw driver, was seriously injured in the incident and was moved from the taluk hospital to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college, the officer said.

A case of rash and negligent driving was registered against the driver of the vehicle, he said.

Both the driver and the cleaner escaped from the spot after the incident, which occurred around 7 am, he added.

According to CCTV visuals of the accident aired on TV channels, the speeding truck ran over the two women waiting on the roadside near the bus stop, hit an autorickshaw standing there and then stopped after going a little further. PTI HMP HMP KH