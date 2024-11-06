Two women die due to asphyxiation as fire breaks out in spa

Surat, Nov 6 (PTI) Two women died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out at a spa here on Wednesday evening, an official said.

Fifteen fire tenders and around 20 personnel doused the fire after around an hour and a half, said deputy fire officer Ishvar Patel.

"A fire broke out in a spa centre located on the third floor of Shiv Puja Complex in Athwa Lines area. There were five women inside, three of whom escaped but two others hid in the washroom and stated a water spray (to douse the flames). They died from asphyxiation due to the smoke," Patel said.

The deceased were identified as Amita (25) and Alisha (27).

The fire appeared to have been caused by a short circuit and further probe was underway, the official said. PTI COR KA PD KRK