Two women die in ceiling plaster collapse incidents in Thane, Palghar

Thane/Palghar, Nov 2 (PTI) Two women died in the last 24 hours in separate incidents of ceiling plaster collapse in Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra, civic officials said on Thursday.

In Thane, Chandrika Kunju (33) died after the ceiling plaster of her home in a chawl fell on her in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (Kalwa) Subodh Thanekar said.

She was rushed to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment, he said.

"Four members of her family were in the house at the time of the accident, which also left a 65-year-old woman wounded. The senior citizen has been hospitalised," the official said.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the TMC’s Disaster Management Cell, said the single-storey chawl is 23 years old and has 13 tenements.

The chawl has several cracks and is in a dangerous condition, he added.

On Wednesday evening, 34-year-old Shital Pawar died from injuries suffered in a ceiling plaster collapse in Manvelpada in Palghar's Virar area, a police official said.

"She died while undergoing treatment. The building in which she lives is just 10 years old. An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway," the official added. PTI COR NR BNM BNM