Two women doctors killed, four injured as SUV hits culvert in MP's Shivpuri district

Shivpuri (MP), Mar 23 (PTI) Two women were killed and four others sustained injuries after an SUV carrying a group of doctors from Maharashtra hit a culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Sunday morning, police said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vijay Yadav said the SUV carrying six doctors hit a culvert and fell into a ditch on Guna-Shivpuri Road under the Kolaras police station limits around 7.30 am.

He said the victims, all residents of Maharashtra, were on a pilgrimage and were travelling from Ayodhya to Ujjain.

Tanvi Acharya (50) died on the spot, while Neelam Pandit (55) succumbed to the injuries, the official said.

The injured included Uday Joshi (64) and his wife Seema Joshi (59), residents of Dadar in Mumbai, Subodh Pandit (62) from Vasai in Palghar district and Atul Acharya (55) from Bhiwandi in Thane district, he said, adding that they were undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Shivpuri.

Yadav said the group had left for the pilgrimage 10 days ago and was travelling to Ujjain from Ayodhya. PTI COR ADU ARU