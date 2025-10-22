Two women drug peddlers arrested in JK's Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 22 (PTI) Two women drug peddlers were arrested with more than 15 kg of narcotics in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

They were arrested during checking in the Melhura Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said 15 kg of crushed cannabis and 1 kg of charas-like substances were recovered from their possession.

Police said a case has been registered at Zainapora police station and further investigation is underway.