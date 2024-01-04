Two women drug peddlers held near school in Noida

Noida, Jan 4 (PTI) The Noida Police on Thursday arrested two women near a school on the charges of drug peddling after over two kgs of contraband was seized from their possession, officials said.

The women were caught with the contraband by officials of Bisrakh police station near a private school in Naya Haibatpur village, they said.

"Those arrested have been identified as Kamala (30) and Roshana (35), both local residents. They were both caught with more than one kg marijuana and were on their way to sell it," a police spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Bisrakh police station, the official said.

The Noida Police recently stepped up crackdown on illegal drugs syndicate in the district.

In 2023 alone, 55 FIRs were lodged and 646 suspected drug traffickers and peddlers across Noida and Greater Noida were held while around 4,000 kg of drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, MDMA and hashish, was seized by the police, according to official data. PTI KIS NB NB