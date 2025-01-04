Two women dupe engineer of Rs 20 lakh in Nagpur with promise of high returns on investment

Nagpur, Jan 4 (PTI) Two women, including an employee of a private bank, were booked in Nagpur for allegedly duping an engineer of Rs 20 lakh, a police official said.

One of the accused, identified as Sejal Sadhwani, posed as a chartered accountant and convinced complainant Ajinkya Mahure to invest in various schemes promising high returns, the Beltarodi police station official said.

"Sadhwani is Mahure's friend's sister. She, along with co-accused Rashmi Gavai, who works in a private bank, managed to get Mahure to invest Rs 1 lakh and promised to return Rs 20 lakh. She also got him to give his Aadhaar and PAN card details. The accused took loans of more than Rs 17 lakh using these documents," he said.

Mahure approached police after he found out about the fraud when staffers from the bank and two other lending agencies contacted him claiming he had taken loans and must repay, the official said.

Efforts are on to arrest the two accused, the official added. PTI COR BNM