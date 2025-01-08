Two women ex-corporators fight over kite stall set up by supporter

Thane, Jan 8 (PTI) Two former female corporators of Mira Bhaindar civic body exchanged blows over putting up a kite stall by one of their supporters, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The Naya Nagar police have registered cross-complaints. Nobody has been arrested, an official said.

An argument between former corporators Hetal Parmar and Dipti Bhat escalated into a fight after their supporters sought help in setting up the stall in an area surrounded by hawkers.

Both women approached the police and lodged cross complaints, the official added. PTI COR NSK