Two women fall unconscious as people throng bank for e-KYC of 'Ladki Bahin' scheme in Nandurbar

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) Two women fell unconscious in a stampede-like situation outside a nationalised bank, where more than 100 people gathered to submit documents for the Maharashtra government's "Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme in Nandurbar district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred outside a branch of the State Bank of India in Dhadgaon around 1 pm, an official said.

More than 100 people, the majority of them women, had gathered outside the bank since morning to furnish documents for the e-KYC process for the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, he said.

A stampede-like situation ensued in the afternoon, and two women fell unconscious, the official said.

The police rushed to the spot, and the women were sent for medical treatment, he said.

People had come from tribal villages, travelling around 20 to 30 kilometres to Dhadgaon, he said.

The Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to married, divorced, and destitute women in the 21-60 age group with Rs 2.5 lakh annual family income ceiling. PTI DC ARU