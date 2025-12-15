Two women found dead in separate incidents in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) Two women died under suspicious circumstances in separate incidents here on Monday, police said.

In the first incident, a 19-year-old woman, identified as Radha, allegedly died by suicide at her home in Mahadev village around 9 am.

Police said she was found hanging with a hook fixed to the roof, with a dupatta used as a noose.

Her uncle and village head, Phoolchandra Mishra, told the police that she had been suffering from mental illness for the past three years and was undergoing treatment.

Local SHO Rajesh Kumar Singh said prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide linked to mental illness. The exact cause of death would be confirmed only after the post-mortem, he added.

In the second incident, a 26-year-old woman, identified as Ashu Shukla from Kaudiya Bazar area, died under suspicious circumstances on Monday, police said. Her father, Dilip Tiwari, informed the police about the incident.

Kaudiya police station in-charge Tej Pratap Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem after completion of legal formalities.

He added that a case can be registered after a formal complaint is received.