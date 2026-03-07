Two women found dead in temple bathroom; anaesthesia injections, ChatGPT query point to suicide

Surat, Mar 7 (PTI) Two women in the 18-20 age group were found dead inside the bathroom of a temple in Gujarat's Surat city, with police on Saturday stating they had recovered anaesthesia injections from the site and that the duo had searched AI-powered conversational tool ChatGPT about "how to commit suicide".

The two collegians were missing since Friday afternoon and were found dead later that night in the bathroom of Swaminarayan Temple in Saniya village, Assistant Commissioner of Police NP Gohil said.

"Their kin had informed Dindoli police station after they went missing. Their phones were active but the two were not answering calls. After the location of the phones was traced, a police team went to Saniya village and searched the fields. We found their scooter near the temple," he said.

CCTV footage showed the two had walked towards the temple's bathroom, the door of which was then broken down, the official said.

"The two were found unconscious. One of them was rushed to civil hospital and the other to SMIMER Hospital. They were declared dead on arrival by doctors at the two facilities," he said.

The search of the bathroom revealed certain anaesthesia injections, while some photographs related to suicide were found in the gallery of the phone of one of the deceased, the official said.

The two, studying in different colleges here, were good friend since school, police said.

A probe is underway to find out why the two took the extreme step, police added. PTI KVM PD BNM