Two women from UP arrested for supplying illegal firearms in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Two women were arrested for allegedly supplying arms in the national capital after procuring them from Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Identified as Chanchal (32) and Vikansha (23), both are residents of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding that 10 pistols were seized from their possession.

The pistols had been procured from a Khargone-based manufacturer, police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said police were tipped off Sunday that two women procured a consignment of pistols from Khargone and were en route to Delhi to deliver it to a contact near MB Road.

A trap was laid and the duo overpowered, he said, adding that the pistols were found in their possession.

The women revealed that they were working for one Sonu Chaudhary of Mathura who had sent them to procure the pistols and deliver them, police said.

They were involved in supplying firearms in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for the last two years and have supplied more than 200 pistols in Delhi, police said.

Chanchal disclosed that her sister was earlier arrested under the NDPS Act in 2018 in Chhattisgarh, they added.

Chaudhary is the maternal uncle of Vikansha and was previously involved in many criminal cases, including murder, the police said. PTI NIT IJT