Two women govt officials caught while taking bribe in MP

Bhopal, Dec 12 (PTI) Two women government employees were caught while allegedly accepting bribes in separate cases in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni and Ujjain districts on Tuesday, officials said.

A team of the Special Police Establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta caught seed inspector Trishna Chouhan while allegedly accepting Rs 20,000 from a trader at her office at Seoni, said an official.

Trader Shivnath Chandravanshi had complained that the inspector had asked for Rs 30,000 per quintal to issue certification of seed. He wanted the certification tag for 1,000 quintals of seed, he told police.

After he filed a complaint, a trap was laid and Chouhan was arrested, said Lokayukta SPE officer Swapnil Das.

Priyanka Soni, a patwari, was caught while allegedly accepting Rs 8,000 at Alot town in Ujjain district. She had demanded bribe from Bharat Singh Chouhan, a farmer, for a change of land title, Ujjain's SPE Superintendent of Police Anil Vishwakarma said. PTI COR ADU KRK