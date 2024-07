Panaji, July 29 (PTI) Goa Police have arrested two women 'escorts' for allegedly extorting money from a 19-year-old tourist at a beach with the help of an unidentified cabbie, an official said on Monday.

The victim complained that the two women contacted him at a resort in Betalbhatim beach in south Goa and extorted Rs 4,000 from him by threatening to lodge a police complaint.

The accused duo has been arrested, and a search is launched for the taxi driver. PTI RPS NSK