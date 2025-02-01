Two women held for stealing gold chains at bus stands in Latur

Latur, Feb 1 (PTI) Police have arrested two women for allegedly stealing gold chains at bus stands, and recovered jewellery worth Rs 1.33 lakh from them in Latur district of Maharashtra, an official said.

Based on complaints, officials of the local police's crime branch conducted a probe and identified a pattern of thefts at bus stands in the district.

"On January 30, the police received a tip-off about two women attempting to sell stolen gold ornaments between Renapur Naka and Garud Chowk. Acting swiftly, the police nabbed and questioned them," he said.

During their interrogation, the accused women, identified as Swati Tapasale (32) and Mahadevi Dede (34), admitted that they were involved in stealing gold 'mangalsutras' and chains of women when they were boarding the buses or alighting from them, he said.

They confessed to committing thefts at different places across the district, the official said, adding that cases were registered against them at Ausa, Gandhi Chowk and Nilanga police stations.

"Stolen gold jewellery, weighing over 40 grams, was recovered from the accused. The total value of the seized valuables is Rs 1,33,194," he said. PTI COR NP