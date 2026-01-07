Two women held in Manipur for abducting 3 minors for recruitment to banned outfit

Imphal, Jan 7 (PTI) Two women belonging to a proscribed outfit were arrested from Manipur's Thoubal district for allegedly abducting three minors for recruitment to the organisation, police said on Wednesday.

The two cadres of the banned Prepak were apprehended from the Khangabok area on Monday, a senior officer said.

The arrests were made as part of an investigation into the alleged abduction of the three children from Kakching Khunou Ngaikhong Leikai in Kakching district on Sunday, he said.

"The children have been rescued from Uchiwa Awang Leikai in Imphal West district and handed over to their parents," the officer said.

A car, which was used in the alleged kidnapping, was recovered, he said, adding that efforts are underway to arrest the accomplices of the arrested militants.

Search operations have been conducted in Manipur since ethnic strife broke out in May 2023.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in the state after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC