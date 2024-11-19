Two women held with heroin in Mizoram

Aizawl, Nov 19 (PTI) Two women were arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.54 crore in east Mizoram's Champhai district, the Assam Rifles said on Tuesday.

The duo was held during a joint operation by personnel of the Assam Rifles and officials of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department at Zote village in the district on Monday, it said.

A total of 220.13 gram of heroin was recovered from their possession, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The accused have been handed over to the excise and narcotics department for further legal proceedings, it added. PTI CORR RBT