Two women injured as bus overturns

Raigarh, July 29 (PTI) A private bus overturned in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday, leaving two women passengers injured, officials said.

As per the preliminary investigation, the bus with 25 passengers was speeding, and the driver failed to negotiate a sharp curve on the road near Sisringa temple under Dharamjaigarh police station limits.

The bus was heading to neighbouring Jashpur district from Raigarh, a police official said, adding that the driver and conductor fled after the incident.

Basanti Baghel (23) and Jasita Lakra (47) sustained injuries. They are undergoing treatment at Dharamjaigarh civil hospital, he said.

Police have registered a case against the driver.