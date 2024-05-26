Two women injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Raipur, May 26 (PTI) Two women were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED), allegedly belonging to Naxalites, went off in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place in the remote Bheemapuram village under Jagargunda police station limits, located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan told PTI over phone.

"As per preliminary information, the IED belonging to Naxalites was kept in a house in the village and it exploded causing injuries to the women," he said.

"One of them is reported to be in a serious condition," Chavan said.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team was sent to the spot and efforts were on to shift the women to hospital, he said. PTI TKP GK