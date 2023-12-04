Two women killed, 20 injured as tempo carrying tourists overturns near Nainital

Nainital, Dec 4 (PTI) Two women died and 20 others were injured when a tempo traveller carrying tourists turned turtle on the Nainital-Kaladhungi road here, police said on Monday.

The deceased were part of a 21-member team from HCL, an IT services company, who had come from Delhi NCR to visit Nainital, Haldwani City Magistrate Richa Singh said.

The accident took place 6 km away from Kaladhungi on Sunday when the driver allegedly lost control over the tempo while trying to overtake another vehicle, Singh said.

The tempo hit a parapet and overturned on the road, killing the two women -- Jaya Shakya (23) and Sayoni Dubey (28) -- on the spot, she added. The overturned vehicle was later straightened with the help of a bulldozer and the trapped tourists were rescued, the city magistrate said.

The injured were rushed to Kaladhungi community health centre from where five were referred to Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani. Two of them victims have sustained injuries in their ribs and hands while the rest have minor injuries, she said.

The two bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.