Two women killed after being hit by car in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) Two elderly women, going for a morning walk, died on the spot after being hit by a car here on Friday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident occurred near Miranpur Bega of Mandawali area on Friday morning when Sunita Devi (60) and Parvati (50), residents of Safiabad, were hit by the car, Najibabad Circle Officer Desh Deepak Singh said.

The duo was taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, Singh said.

According to the police, the car driver Mohit, hailing from Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand has been arrested. and the vehicle has been impounded.

Advertisment

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, they said. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ