Two women killed after being hit by speeding truck in UP's Chitrakoot

Banda (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) Two women were killed after they were hit by a truck on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) of Rajapur, Raj Kamal, said the deceased have been identified as Rani Prajapati (45) and her sister-in-law Shivkumari (46) of Mahoba district.

The CO said that Tribhuvan Prajapati, a resident of Bandhan Badh village in Mahoba district, along with his wife Rani, her sister-in-law Shivkumari, and other family members, were going to Prayagraj by car to immerse his father's ashes.

He said that near the turn of Barethi village, their car's tyre got punctured, and while changing the tyre, the two women went to the side of the road to urinate when the speeding truck crushed them.

The truck driver has been arrested, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the CO added.