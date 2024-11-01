Two women killed after being hit by train in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Two women were killed after being hit by a good train here on Friday morning, police said.

The victims were identified as Shahjahan (42) and Salma (40), residents of Jhukiya village, located near railway tracks, they said.

"The women crossed the tracks to tend to their fields. While returning, they heard a train approaching a track and paused between the adjacent tracks to let it pass. Unfortunately, a freight train approached on the same track they were standing on, and both women were killed on the spot," said Station House Officer (SHO), Brijraj Prasad.

The bodies were sent for postmortem examination and investigations are underway, he added. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG