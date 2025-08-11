Two women killed as ambulance hits parked truck in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) An ambulance carrying a body from Delhi to Begusarai in Bihar rammed into a truck parked on the roadside here on Monday morning, killing two women and injuring seven others, police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the incident took place on National Highway 19 here round 7 am.

He said after the death of a person in a hospital in Delhi, his family members were going to Begusarai with the body.

A total of nine people, including two women, were in the ambulance. One of the women who died in the accident is 36-year-old, while the other is 45-year-old, police said, and added that their identity is being ascertained.

Manglik said the injured have been admitted to the district hospital, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem. PTI COR RAJ NAV DV DV