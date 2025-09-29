Two women killed, child injured as car carrying liquor crushes them in dry Bihar

Purnia (Bihar) Sep 29 (PTI) A speeding car, allegedly carrying liquor, on Monday crushed two women to death and left a child critically injured in Purnia district of Bihar, which is a dry state, police said.

The accident occurred on State Highway 65 near Bhawanipur area when the two women were talking, standing beside the road near their home. The child was also there.” The deceased were identified as Rajnandini Kumari, a BA student at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Monika Kumari, who was preparing for admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Both were residents of Sakhua Tola in Dhamdaha block.

The child is in a critical condition and under treatment in a government hospital.

Following the tragedy, angry locals and relatives of the victims blocked the highway, placed the bodies on the road, and staged protests for several hours. The car, after hitting the victims, veered into a roadside ditch.

People were further enraged as personnel from Bhawanipur police station allegedly opened the vehicle and allowed the liquor to be looted, though the accident spot falls under the jurisdiction of Dhamdaha police station.

Dhamdaha Circle Officer Kumar Ravindranath and Station House Officer Saroj Kumar said, “This is a matter of investigation. We will probe the incident.” Former Dhamdaha MLA Dilip Yadav also reached the site and appealed for calm, but the protesters continued their blockade. They demanded accountability from the administration over the illegal liquor movement despite prohibition in Bihar. PTI COR SUK NN