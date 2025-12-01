Two women killed in bus-van collision in TN

Chengalpattu (TN) Dec 1 (PTI) Two women were killed in a collision involving a government bus and a van in a village in this district on Monday, officials said.Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of those killed in the accident.

The financial assistance, to be provided from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, also includes Rs 1 lakh each to those who sustained severe injuries and Rs 50,000 each to those with minor injuries.

Two women, Uma (40) and Banu (24), who were travelling in the van, died on the spot.

The bus was travelling from Chennai via Puducherry and the van was transporting employees from Keelarkolai village to a private company in Alandur, an official release said.

The accident occurred in Kunnathur village early on Monday morning.

In a statement, the CM said, "I have directed special treatment be provided to those injured in this accident who are receiving treatment at Chengalpattu Government General Hospital, Pooncheri Government Hospital, and private hospitals,” added the CM. PTI JR JR ROH